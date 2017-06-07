Police: Missing Girl May Be With Sex Offender In NH

ALBURGH, Vt. (AP) — Vermont state police say a missing 16-year-old girl may be in New Hampshire with a man listed on the Vermont sex offender registry.
Authorities say Alburgh resident Mickayla Lozell was reported missing by her mother on Sunday evening. Mickayla was last seen leaving her home on foot with a backpack.
Police believe she may be in the Concord or Hampton Beach areas with 47-year-old William Smith, who’s on the sex offender registry and has no permanent address.
Police say there’s no indication that there’s foul play or that Mickayla is being held against her will.
Smith is believed to be driving a gold Dodge Intrepid with Vermont license plate GST 814. Police say anyone who sees the car or Smith and Mickayla should contact authorities immediately.
