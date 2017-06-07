Maine Lawmakers Override Governor’s Veto Of ‘Nips’ Bill

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Lawmakers are rallying behind a bill to add a bottle deposit to miniature alcohol bottles, despite the Republican governor’s threat to ban their sale in Maine.

The House and Senate voted this week to override Gov. Paul LePage’s veto.

Democratic Rep. Anne-Marie Mastraccio’s amended bill would create a 5 cent deposit on the nip-sized bottles beginning in 2019 to curtail littering.

LePage said if lawmakers override his veto, he’s directed Maine’s alcohol and lottery bureau to discontinue the sale of “nips” in Maine.

The governor said the bill’s proponents should consider increasing penalties for discarding the bottles.

LePage said the 50 milliliter bottles often end up on the side of the road from drivers and passengers.

The bill’s fiscal note says new labeling requirements could cost over $1 million annually.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)