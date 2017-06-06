WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WATCH LIVE: Bella Bond Murder Trial

Twitter Lost It Over Pekka Rinne’s Crazy Saves In Game 4 Of The Cup Final

June 6, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: NHL, Pekka Rinne, Sports News, Stanley Cup Playoffs, Twitter

BOSTON (CBS) — Pekka Rinne’s Stanley Cup Final could not have started worse, but he redeemed himself in a major way with an epic performance in Monday night’s Game 4 in Nashville. The Predators goalie made several big saves against the Penguins, one of which will be shown on highlight reels for years to come.

If the Preds end up hoisting the Stanley Cup, Rinne’s diving save against the Pens’ Jake Guentzel – which came right after stopping Sidney Crosby twice on a breakaway – could go down as one of the greatest of all-time. Check out the save in the above video.

In all, Rinne stopped 23 of 24 Penguins shots in the Predators’ 4-1 win to tie the Stanley Cup Final series at 2-2. But it felt like every Pittsburgh shot was high-quality and the resulting saves were just as momentous.

Just four minutes later, the Preds followed up Rinne’s save with a scintillating sequence that led to their third goal of the night – perhaps the biggest momentum swing of the NHL season:

But, of course, no play was more eye-popping than Rinne’s diving save on Guentzel that stopped the Pens from tying the game and potentially regaining momentum. Twitter took notice of the save and eventual Preds goal, including those who typically root for the Bruins:

dl pekka rinne save stanley cup finals game 4 Twitter Lost It Over Pekka Rinnes Crazy Saves In Game 4 Of The Cup Final

Pekka Rinne of the Nashville Predators makes a glove save against Jake Guentzel of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period of Game Four of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

As an added bonus, watch the Rinne save again, this time with the Finnish radio broadcasters’ reaction:

After allowing eight goals on 36 shots in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final in Pittsburgh, Rinne has allowed just two goals on 52 shots in the last two games in Nashville. He was so good on Monday night, he may have even played himself back into the Conn Smythe conversation.

