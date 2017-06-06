WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Patriots Kick Off Mandatory Three-Day Minicamp On Tuesday

June 6, 2017 8:28 AM
Filed Under: Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports New

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick must have a giant smile on his face this rainy Tuesday morning.

The Patriots will kick off their mandatory three-day minicamp this morning at Gillette Stadium, and the head coach always appreciates it when his players have to hit the field in less-than-ideal conditions. The defending Super Bowl champs will hit the soggy fields behind Gillette as they continue the work they put in at recent OTAs.

Except, this time around, attendance is mandatory. Every player is expected to be on the field over the next three days as the Patriots lay some early groundwork for the 2017 season.

There are no pads or live contact allowed during minicamps, but there is still much to be learned from the sessions. We’ll get another look at what newcomer Brandin Cooks can bring to the offense (he had a lovely touchdown grab a few weeks ago in OTAs), get an early glance at the shuffle at cornerback, and most importantly, see Rob Gronkowski out there with his teammates. Gronk was present at all five of New England’s previous practices this offseason and is expected to be out there for all three days as he continues to recover from last season’s back surgery.

Belichick will address the media at 11 a.m. with practice following that sessions, and a number of players will talk with reporters after practice. Stick with CBSBoston.com for updates and what players had to say about the start of minicamp throughout the day.

 

