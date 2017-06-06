Elizabeth Warren Is Being Made Into An Action Figure

June 6, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: Elizabeth Warren

BOSTON (CBS) – What do G.I. Joe, Spiderman and Elizabeth Warren have in common? They’re all action figures.

Production design company FCTRY launched a fundraising campaign Tuesday for an action figure of the Massachusetts senator. They made their Kickstarter goal of $15,000 within hours of launching.

The company has made figurines for other politicians like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and President Donald Trump, and Warren is its newest project to “bring the fight to the right.”

“The turning point was the day that Liz Warren got silenced by Mitch McConnell on the Senate floor,” the company said. “We needed to make Elizabeth Warren into an action figure.”

If the Warren project is successfully, FCTRY says it hopes to partner with EMILY’s List to get more women elected to office.

warren action figure Elizabeth Warren Is Being Made Into An Action Figure

Elizabeth Warren in action figure form (Image credit: FCTRY/Kickstarter)

When asked about the action figure idea in March, Warren told The Worcester Telegram & Gazette “I really like that – that’s cool.”

The action figure sells for $19 and is expected to be delivered in September.

Comments

One Comment

  1. CJ Gangi says:
    June 6, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Pull the string and it plays https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eS_2jOCtS9E

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Paul King says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    When I read she would be made an Action Figure, I just thought it meant that someone would finally get her to do something. Oh well, an inanimate figure of her accomplishes just as much.

    Reply | Report comment

