Elizabeth Warren Is Being Made Into An Action Figure

BOSTON (CBS) – What do G.I. Joe, Spiderman and Elizabeth Warren have in common? They’re all action figures.

Production design company FCTRY launched a fundraising campaign Tuesday for an action figure of the Massachusetts senator. They made their Kickstarter goal of $15,000 within hours of launching.

The company has made figurines for other politicians like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and President Donald Trump, and Warren is its newest project to “bring the fight to the right.”

From Harvard Law to DC Brawls, Senator Warren has always been taking action. Tomorrow, our @SenWarren Action Figure Kickstarter goes live! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/yTY2kS5blm — FCTRY (@fctry) June 5, 2017

“The turning point was the day that Liz Warren got silenced by Mitch McConnell on the Senate floor,” the company said. “We needed to make Elizabeth Warren into an action figure.”

If the Warren project is successfully, FCTRY says it hopes to partner with EMILY’s List to get more women elected to office.

When asked about the action figure idea in March, Warren told The Worcester Telegram & Gazette “I really like that – that’s cool.”

The action figure sells for $19 and is expected to be delivered in September.