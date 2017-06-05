Report: Eduardo Rodriguez To Miss At Least 3-4 Weeks

Pig Overfed, Owner Facing Animal Cruelty ChargesMaybelle the potbellied pig came to the Animal Rescue League of Boston weighing 196 pounds, almost double what she should weigh.

Hernandez Case Brings Effort To Keep Convictions IntactA Massachusetts practice that dismisses convictions when a defendant dies before an appeal is under scrutiny following the prison death of Aaron Hernandez.

States Try To Block Robocalls That Go Straight To VoicemailMassachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is joining several other states to prevent so-called "ringless robocalls".

Bella Bond's Mother 'Ashamed' She Didn't Tell Police Of Daughter's DeathThe mother of a 2-year-old girl whose body washed up on Deer Island two years ago said Monday that she now realizes she "made a mistake" in not alerting authorities about her daughter's murder.