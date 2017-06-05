Report: Eduardo Rodriguez To Miss At Least 3-4 Weeks

BOSTON (CBS) — Eduardo Rodriguez’s knee troubles are going to keep him off the field for at least three or four weeks.
CSNNE’s Evan Drellich reported Monday afternoon that Rodriguez, who suffered a re-injury of his right knee last week, was recommended by Dr. James Andrews to rest for three or four weeks.
The effort, according to Drellich, is to “try to recover conservatively from a right knee subluxation rather than go for surgery.”
Surgery, however, remains a possibility — albeit one that won’t be decided until the rest period comes to an end.
Rodriguez is 4-2 with a 3.54 ERA on the season.