Man Charged With Pointing Gun At Driver In I-93 Road Rage

Wanted Man Comments On Police Facebook Post About HimRobert Anelundi commented on a Fall River Police Department post that announced he had been added to the city's Top 10 Most Wanted List.

Bella Bond's Mother: I Wanted To Be Taken 'Out Of Reality' After Daughter's DeathThe mother of a 2-year-old girl whose body washed up on Deer Island two years ago told jurors she was taking heroin very heavily to deal with her daughter's death and wanted to be taken "out of reality."

Fugitive's Need For Karaoke Gets Him CaughtPolice arrested a wanted man Saturday night after he was spotted taking part in a karaoke contest.

Man Charged With Pointing Gun At Driver In I-93 Road RagePolice said a 911 call alleged that a man driving a Kia Forte pulled out a gun and pointed it at another driver on Sunday.