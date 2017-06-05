Man Charged With Pointing Gun At Driver In I-93 Road Rage

BOSTON (CBS) — A serious case of road rage has led to the arrest of a Fall River man.
State Police received a 911 call around 3:30 p.m. Sunday about a man driving a Kia Forte who pulled out a gun and pointed it at another driver on I-93 in Boston.
A short time later, troopers arrested 64-year-old Gary Moniz on the southbound side of the highway just before exit 15.
Police say officers found a loaded 9 mm Beretta handgun in Moniz’s car. He did not have a license to carry a gun in Massachusetts.
He’s charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm without a license, and unlawful possession of ammunition without a permit.
Moniz is scheduled to appear in Dorchester District Court Monday.
He will be out on bail in 2 hours. Yes MA Legislatures are tough on gun control. Yet a Legal citizen with legal licenses would be behind bars for a year!