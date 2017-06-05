WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: Bella Bond Murder Trial

Man Charged With Pointing Gun At Driver In I-93 Road Rage

June 5, 2017 11:09 AM
Filed Under: Fall River, Massachusetts State Police, Road Rage

BOSTON (CBS) — A serious case of road rage has led to the arrest of a Fall River man.

State Police received a 911 call around 3:30 p.m. Sunday about a man driving a Kia Forte who pulled out a gun and pointed it at another driver on I-93 in Boston.

A short time later, troopers arrested 64-year-old Gary Moniz on the southbound side of the highway just before exit 15.

msproadrage Man Charged With Pointing Gun At Driver In I 93 Road Rage

A gun and ammunition found in a car searched by State Police after responding to road rage (Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police)

Police say officers found a loaded 9 mm Beretta handgun in Moniz’s car.  He did not have a license to carry a gun in Massachusetts.

He’s charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm without a license, and unlawful possession of ammunition without a permit.

Moniz is scheduled to appear in Dorchester District Court Monday.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Chris Smith (@Christi16600205) says:
    June 5, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    He will be out on bail in 2 hours. Yes MA Legislatures are tough on gun control. Yet a Legal citizen with legal licenses would be behind bars for a year!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch