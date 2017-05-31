Keller @ Large: Kathy Griffin Crossed Lines Of Taste And Decency

BOSTON (CBS) – If you ever found yourself enjoying comedian Kathy Griffin’s off-color chatter on CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage, I have some bad news for you – chances are you won’t be seeing her next December 31st.

That’s because Griffin is now – or should be – radioactive to CNN or any serious news organization after she allowed herself to be photographed holding a blood-soaked prop made up to look like the severed head of the President of the United States.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

This was apparently the bright idea of a photographer friend of Griffin, who of course claims the photo is “art.”

And Griffin was an eager model, explaining on Twitter, in a post she later took down: “Obviously, I do not condone any violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.”

Sorry, I’m not buying any of that.

The photographer’s idea wasn’t boundary-pushing, it was depth-plumbing. There is no artistic value or sensibility here, any more than a negligent dog-walker’s failure to pick up after their pet is an artistic statement.

Griffin’s protestations about her pacifism are hollow. And as far as this constituting deserved mockery goes, there are plenty of ways to mock President Trump or anyone else without being vulgar, depraved or stupid.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Griffin and her pal are, of course, free to express their “values” this way, just as CNN is free to express its corporate values by cutting ties with her.

But in a civilized society, there are lines of taste and decency.

And Kathy Griffin just crossed them.