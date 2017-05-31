WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: Bella Bond Murder Trial

Eye On Education: Students ‘Working For Worcester’ To Improve Community

May 31, 2017 8:30 PM By Paula Ebben
Filed Under: Eye On Education, Holy Cross, Paula Ebben, Working For Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) – You know the saying: Don’t let school interfere with your education.

Some local college students have learned that helping the community beyond their campus has been the best education of all.

They’ve tackled building projects to improve school for younger children all by ‘Working For Worcester’.

Jeff Reppucci came to Worcester as a Holy Cross hockey player.

“I learned kind of from casual conversations, wait a minute, I’m living in the second biggest city in New England,” said Reppucci, “there’s got to be a lot more than this gated hill, and that certainly felt like a responsibility to get out there and get to know the city.”

Reppucci organized his fellow Crusaders, talked to local officials, school principals and businesses about what he needed.

“Next thing we knew we had a big vision to mobilize our teammates and our friends our dorm-mates. Let’s go and let’s build stuff and bring sports and recreation to these neighborhoods, to schools.” said Reppucci.

‘Working For Worcester’ was born. One-day projects built by volunteers throughout the city.

Playgrounds, replacing blacktops, rooms transformed from storage areas to creative learning spaces.

This is another project: A natural playground at a head start program.

So what started in a college dorm room five years ago now involves 5,000 volunteers who’ve worked on 100 projects and invested $1 million in the city of Worcester.

“We really rely on organizations like Working for Worcester and all their community partners to come together and fill the gap and they’ve done that just incredibly across the city,” said Worcester City Manager Ed Augustus.

City and business leaders are all in, like Steven Joseph from Unum, one of the first corporate donors.

“You get college kids involved, corporations, the community all working together one day to give back. It’s huge, it’s just tremendous,” said Joseph.

Joyful children from the small ones to the college kids have learned a lot.

“The whole experience has been so inspiring, I am so lucky to be a part of it, it’s really taught me that I can give back to my community in such amazing ways,” said Colleen Naber a junior at Holy Cross.

“College students so often might get lamented about not caring about the community, if you give college students a good idea, some support and contacts, beautiful things can happen,” said Bowen Lee a Holy Cross senior.

It’s easy to forget that there are ten colleges and universities in Worcester and students from Clark and WPI have joined the Holy Cross kids to work on building days.

For more information about how you can get involved just go to workingforworcester.com

More from Paula Ebben
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch