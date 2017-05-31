Zipline Over Boston’s Rose F. Kennedy Greenway Set For Opening

BOSTON (CBS) – Visitors to Boston will now have the chance to go airborne over the Rose F. Kennedy Greenway this summer.
“The Z,” a 220-foot long zipline over the Greenway was put to the test with riders hopping on Wednesday.
Organizers brought the zipline to Boston along with public art and other activities in an effort to bring family-friendly activities to the area.
“The Z will offer visitors a new perspective on Boston and The Greenway,” said Keelin Purcell, associate director of programs for the Greenway Conservancy. “The zipline, art, and tetherball games add to our nearby Carousel and fountains as terrific, all-ages, family-friendly attractions.”
During a pop-up zipline in Dewey Square Park in February, about 6,000 people harnessed in over just three days.
The Z will be open daily from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. through Labor Day. Tickets cost $8 per ride on the zipline.
Ticket sales support the non-profit Greenway Conservancy.
