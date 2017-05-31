WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News This Morning

Jared Carrabis On Hurley Edition Podcast: ‘I’ve Gotten Really Lucky’

May 31, 2017 4:10 AM
Filed Under: Barstool Sports, Boston Red Sox, Jared Carrabis, Michael Hurley, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — It seems though not a day goes by without Jared Carrabis talking about the Red Sox on the radio, on TV, or both. So Michael Hurley decided it was time to find out exactly who this guy is.

The Barstool Sports baseball writer joined Hurley in studio for the second episode of The Hurley Edition Podcast, and he explained how a Red Sox fan who didn’t even major in journalism ended up becoming a prominent voice in the Boston media.

“I don’t understand why they keep asking me to do these things, but I keep saying yes and having a lot of fun doing it,” Carrabis said. “I’ve gotten really lucky.”

Carrabis explained is WWE-level of public bravado, shared a story of how he and Dan Shaughnessy buried the hatchet, and described what it is he does with his work.

“I see a lot of value in writing the way that the fan thinks. If I’m a fan, I want to read someone that’s kind of going through what I’m going through over the course of a season,” he said. “Those guys [beat writers] are reporting the facts. I report the emotions.”

He talked about what Dave “El Presidente” Portnoy is like as a boss and also took a crack at explaining how and why Barstool Sports has such a loyal, cult following.

“Barstool is like the Muppets, almost,” he said. “It’s like, you have the story behind the scenes, and then you have the main show. That’s Barstool.”

Carrabis also talked about the evolution of his Red Sox fandom, discussed his complex friendship with David Price, and shared how the Bobby Valentine catastrophe almost got him to quit writing forever.

Check out the audio above, here on the CBS Boston site, or on iTunes and Stitcher.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch