Police: Tiger Woods ‘Asleep At The Wheel’ But No Alcohol Detected In Breathalyzer Test

BOSTON (CBS) — More details have emerged about the circumstances surrounding Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest in Florida Monday.

According to CBS12 in West Palm Beach, when police found Woods, he was asleep at the wheel while wearing his seat belt in his black Mercedes-Benz.

However, alcohol does not appear to be a factor, as no odor was detected and Woods passed a breathlyzer test.

Police report indicates breath test for Tiger Woods: .000. https://t.co/YaGSMIeFue pic.twitter.com/9acZQkT7nD — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) May 30, 2017

Police roused Woods from his sleep, and according to the report, “Police also found his black Mercedes stopped in the roadway in the right hand lane with the engine running, brake lights illuminated and the right blinker flashing.”

After being woken up, Woods had “extremely slow and slurred” speech.

Woods told officers that he didn’t know where he was, after first saying “he was coming from LA California from golfing.”

Woods’ attitude was described as “cooperative, confused,” while his speech was described as “extremely slow and slurred, mumbled, confused.”

Woods failed several field sobriety tests. On the “walk and turn,” he “could not maintain starting position. Missed heel to toe each time. Stepped off line several times. Used arms for balance. Did not return. Re-explained instructions and again did not maintain starting position, stepped off line, used arms for balance, also stopped walking to steady self.”

On the “one leg stand,” he “did not maintain starting position, did not raise leg off the ground six inches, placed foot down several times.”

On the “finger to nose,” he “did not maintain starting position, reexplained instructions multiple times to which he stated he understood, did not return arms to side after touching the nose.”

And on the “Romberg alphabet” test, “When asked if he understood directions he stated, ‘Yes, recite entire national anthem backwards.’ After several times of explaining instructions he completed the task correctly.”

The arrest took place at 2:49 a.m.

Again, alcohol was not involved. However, Woods listed four medications under his medical conditions: Soloxer, Vicodin, Torix and Viox — though he said he has not taken Viox this year. The police report described the medications for “4 left knee surgeries, 4 Achilles.”

Woods was described as being “cooperative as much as possible, very droopy, extremely sleepy, hard to keep eyes open, hard to walk.”

Woods was arrested early Monday morning and charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The golfer stated that alcohol was not involved, and that instead he suffered an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medication. His breathlyzer results seem to confirm his statement.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” Woods stated. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

Woods is currently rehabbing from his fourth back surgery as he attempts to regain his status as a world-class golfer. He has not won a PGA tournament since 2013.