Bruins Sign Anders Bjork To Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins have officially added another young forward.
The team announced Tuesday that Anders Bjork signed a three-year, entry-level contract.
Bjork, who turns 21 in August, played three seasons at Notre Dame. This past season, he scored 21 goals and tallied 31 assists in 39 games for the Irish. In his collegiate career, he posted 40-69-109 totals in 115 games, increasing his goals and assists each year.
For the 2016-17 season, Bjork was selected to the Hockey East First All-Star Team and was named a Hobey Baker Award finalist.
He was drafted by the Bruins in the fifth round (146th overall) in the 2014 draft.
There had been reports that Bjork was going to sign with the Bruins once Notre Dame’s season ended in the Frozen Four, but the lack of signing led to some speculation that Bjork would perhaps return to South Bend for his senior season. That speculation, of course, can now end.
