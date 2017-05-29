WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News This Morning

Pedestrian Killed By Car In Downtown Boston

May 29, 2017 11:49 PM
Filed Under: Boston Police, fatality crash, Tremont Street

BOSTON (CBS) – There was a fatal car-pedestrian crash in South Boston Monday night.

Police say the victim was an adult male who was apparently carrying groceries because the debris was scattered on the ground.

pedestrian in boston Pedestrian Killed By Car In Downtown Boston

Pedestrian killed on Tremont Street was apparently walking home with groceries. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV)

Police surrounded the car, taking pictures, and worked to reconstruct the incident.

Authorities say the crash took place at Tremont Street and Union Park on the south end.

Boston Police confirm that the pedestrian was hit in the 500 Block of Tremont Street at about 8:30 p.m.

He was taken to an a Boston hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The victim’s name has not been released and no charges are expected to be filed.

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Tyler Smith says:
    May 30, 2017 at 2:57 am

    There is no Tremont Street in South Boston. This was the South End. How can a local station not know the difference between South Boston and the South End.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch