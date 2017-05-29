Pedestrian Killed By Car In Downtown Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – There was a fatal car-pedestrian crash in South Boston Monday night.
Police say the victim was an adult male who was apparently carrying groceries because the debris was scattered on the ground.
Police surrounded the car, taking pictures, and worked to reconstruct the incident.
Authorities say the crash took place at Tremont Street and Union Park on the south end.
Boston Police confirm that the pedestrian was hit in the 500 Block of Tremont Street at about 8:30 p.m.
He was taken to an a Boston hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
The victim’s name has not been released and no charges are expected to be filed.
One Comment
There is no Tremont Street in South Boston. This was the South End. How can a local station not know the difference between South Boston and the South End.