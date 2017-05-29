Dustin Pedroia Suffers Sprained Wrist, Pulled From Red Sox Game In Second Inning

BOSTON (CBS) — Dustin Pedroia did not last long in David Price’s 2017 season debut.
The second baseman was pulled out of the game before the bottom of the second inning, after Pedroia had collided with White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu at first base in the opening frame.
The team announced that Pedroia had suffered a sprained wrist.
On the play, Abreu slid into first base, and Pedroia tripped over Abreu’s body, falling hard on his hands.
Josh Rutledge entered the game for Pedroia in the bottom of the second.
Pedroia, 33, has been dealing with knee issues this season, after undergoing arthroscopic surgery last October. He missed time after being the recipient of a Manny Machado slide in Baltimore in late April, and he was sat down again last week in what was deemed a “precautionary” move.
But the knee issues appeared to have been put in the past when he started games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Entering Monday, Pedroia had played in 44 of the Red Sox’ 49 games, batting .294 with a pair of home runs and 21 RBIs.