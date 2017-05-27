Brockton Native Serving With Army In Syria Dies During Crash

BOSTON (CBS) – A 22-year-old Boston native, who spent time in Brockton, was killed Friday during a crash in northern Syria.
SPC Etienne Murphy was serving his first deployment as an infantryman with the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment out of Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia.
He was driving a non-tactical vehicle when it rolled over, killing him.
A friend who knew Murphy is shocked that Murphy was killed, but also remarked about the timing on Memorial Day.
“To see a familiar face and to see that face linked to a bad situation is always hard,” the former classmate said. “And nonetheless on Memorial Day weekend.”
A ceremony at the Fallen Heroes Memorial in Boston Saturday made sure to mention the Brockton and Boston native’s tragic death.
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker gives thanks for those who served.
“Our debt to those who have fallen must extend past Memorial Day. It must encompass our daily lives,” Baker said.
Murphy was posthumously awarded the Army Commendation Medal.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports
