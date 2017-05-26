Hillary Clinton To Wellesley College Grads: Fight ‘Assaults On Truth’

WELLESLEY (CBS/AP) — Hillary Clinton didn’t mention Donald Trump by name, but she peppered her Wellesley College commencement address with barbs aimed at her rival in last year’s presidential election.

Clinton urged the graduating class at her alma mater Friday to fight against “full-fledged assaults on truth and reason.”

She called the Republican president’s budget proposal “a con” that is “shrouded in a trillion dollar mathematical lie.”

The former Democratic presidential nominee also said she is looking to help train future leaders.

Clinton amused the crowd as well, talking a bit about her life after the election.

“I’ve gotten to spend time with my family, especially my amazing grandchildren. I was going to give the entire commencement speech about them, but was talked out of it. (I’ve taken) long walks in the woods, organizing my closets, right? I won’t lie, chardonnay helped a little too,” she said.

"Don't sit on the sidelines," Hillary Clinton tells Wellesley grads, also divulging she was once head of Wellesley Young Republicans #wbz pic.twitter.com/cgxwyeltxM — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) May 26, 2017

Clinton this month announced the creation of “Onward Together,” an adaptation of her campaign theme, “Stronger Together.” The group, she tweeted, will “encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office.”

The speech was return engagement for Clinton.

However, Republican National Committee Chairperson Ronna McDaniel says that Clinton doesn’t need to be pointing fingers outward.

“Friday’s speech was a stark reminder why Hillary Clinton lost in 2016,” McDaniel said. “Instead of lashing out with the same partisan talking points, Hillary Clinton would be wise to look inward, talk about why she lost.”

She delivered the student commencement address 48 years ago in 1969, the year she graduated from the all-women’s school.

Clinton also delivered a commencement speech at Wellesley in 1992.

