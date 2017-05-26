HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Forecast  |  Radar  |  Traffic  |  Logan Airport  |  MBTA  |  Amtrak | Weather App

Chipotle Mexican Restaurants Reveal Nationwide Computer Hack

May 26, 2017 8:21 PM
Filed Under: Chipotle, Data Breach, Malware

BOSTON (CBS) – Forty Chipotle Mexican restaurants in Massachusetts may have been impacted by a nationwide computer data breach.

The Mexican restaurant chain says that credit card information, including the cardholder’s name, number, and expiration date may have been intercepted.

The breaches all took place between March and April of this year.

The company says they have removed the problem software, but are continuing to resolve security issues.

“During the investigation we removed the malware, and we continue to work with cyber security firms to evaluate ways to enhance our security measures,” the company said. “In addition, we continue to support law enforcement’s investigation and are working with the payment card networks so that the banks that issue payment cards can be made aware and initiate heightened monitoring.”

The company says that customers who used a credit or a debit card in one of their locations during the March-April timeframe need to check their bank or credit card statements. All suspicious activity on any account needs to be reported to the card issuer immediately.

A complete list of the affected restaurants is available on the Chipotle company’s website.

