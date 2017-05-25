Shaquille O’Neal Shows Off Deformed Toe On TV; Twitter Reacts In Horror

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics’ performance in the first half of Game 5 vs. Cleveland was not the ugliest thing in the building on Thursday night. Not by a long shot.
That honor belonged to one Shaquille O’Neal, the Hall of Fame player who was at the TD Garden as a part of TNT’s broadcast crew.
For whatever reasons, Shaq decided to display his big toe to the world during halftime.
It was gross.
Like, really gross.
As a warning, you should probably not scroll down unless you have a strong stomach.
Here goes nothing.
Unsurprisingly, the internet reacted in shocked horror.
Former teammate Kevin Garnett — who’s seen some things in his day — had to get in on the reaction, too.
Of course, Shaq did play in the NBA at 7-foot-1, 325 pounds. He played in more than 1,400 games, which amounted to more than 50,000 minutes on the court. So there was bound to be some residual damage.
But … nobody expected to see it on TV on Thursday night. And nobody ever wants to see it again.