WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Shaquille O’Neal Shows Off Deformed Toe On TV; Twitter Reacts In Horror

May 25, 2017 10:12 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Shaquille O'Neal, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics’ performance in the first half of Game 5 vs. Cleveland was not the ugliest thing in the building on Thursday night. Not by a long shot.

That honor belonged to one Shaquille O’Neal, the Hall of Fame player who was at the TD Garden as a part of TNT’s broadcast crew.

For whatever reasons, Shaq decided to display his big toe to the world during halftime.

It was gross.

Like, really gross.

As a warning, you should probably not scroll down unless you have a strong stomach.

Here goes nothing.

Unsurprisingly, the internet reacted in shocked horror.

Former teammate Kevin Garnett — who’s seen some things in his day — had to get in on the reaction, too.

Of course, Shaq did play in the NBA at 7-foot-1, 325 pounds. He played in more than 1,400 games, which amounted to more than 50,000 minutes on the court. So there was bound to be some residual damage.

But … nobody expected to see it on TV on Thursday night. And nobody ever wants to see it again.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch