Shaquille O’Neal Shows Off Deformed Toe On TV; Twitter Reacts In Horror

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics’ performance in the first half of Game 5 vs. Cleveland was not the ugliest thing in the building on Thursday night. Not by a long shot.

That honor belonged to one Shaquille O’Neal, the Hall of Fame player who was at the TD Garden as a part of TNT’s broadcast crew.

For whatever reasons, Shaq decided to display his big toe to the world during halftime.

It was gross.

Like, really gross.

As a warning, you should probably not scroll down unless you have a strong stomach.

Here goes nothing.

Unsurprisingly, the internet reacted in shocked horror.

What Shaq just showed on TV is not ok. pic.twitter.com/oZvpVMIWUC — David Wade (@davidwade) May 26, 2017

@NBAonTNT @SHAQ get your radioactive big toe off my TV, I'm trying to eat 😂 — Pete Kostopanagiotis (@PeteKosto) May 26, 2017

SHAQ'S TOE LOOKS LIKE IT'S TRYING TO RUN AWAY. WHY pic.twitter.com/mamaDjqgyl — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 26, 2017

Shaq's big toe has a big toe — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) May 26, 2017

shaq big toe looks like the hunchback that sold out leonidas in 300 — I NEVAH LAWST™ (@HPJArt) May 26, 2017

NOOOOOO SHAQQQ NO NO NO THAT'S NOT RIGHT NEVER WILL I EAT AGAIN. #ShaqToe pic.twitter.com/iIuMVdR6Df — JustAGirlfrNEOHIO💋 (@lilmommamma) May 26, 2017

Shaq big toe looked like a baked potato stayed in the oven too long 😭#NBAONTNT #Shaq — J㊙️shBlℹ️zzle❄️ (@JoshGlo1) May 26, 2017

shaq's big toe is still having 'nam flashbacks — martin rickman (@martinrickman) May 26, 2017

When your entire timeline is photos of Shaq's toe. pic.twitter.com/GItaR0euQx — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 26, 2017

Former teammate Kevin Garnett — who’s seen some things in his day — had to get in on the reaction, too.

When you’re trying to watch the #ECF AND THEN @SHAQ TAKES OFF HIS SHOES 😷 pic.twitter.com/TSuBdbs32E — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) May 26, 2017

Of course, Shaq did play in the NBA at 7-foot-1, 325 pounds. He played in more than 1,400 games, which amounted to more than 50,000 minutes on the court. So there was bound to be some residual damage.

But … nobody expected to see it on TV on Thursday night. And nobody ever wants to see it again.