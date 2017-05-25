David Price Struggles In Rehab Outing, Avoids Reporters After Game

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — David Price didn’t want to deal with the questions. It’s probably for the best.

Price struggled in his latest rehab outing for Triple-A Pawtucket, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits in 3.2 innings and throwing a whopping 89 pitches. He did strike out four and walk only one, and also had his normal low-to-mid-90s velocity, so it wasn’t all bad. But clearly, the lefty didn’t want to deal with the media afterward, as he was spotted hightailing out of the McCoy Stadium parking lot in his SUV without addressing reporters.

Here's David Price leaving McCoy Stadium & dodging the media after his rehab start in Pawtucket tonight @ABC6 #RedSox pic.twitter.com/q3LlPZ2o4P — Nick Coit (@NickCoit) May 25, 2017

As the Providence Journal’s Brian MacPherson so eloquently stated on Twitter, facing the media and saying “I felt good” would not have helped anyone. Price was probably taking some heat either way.

The extent to which Price has labored against Triple-A hitters says more than Price ever could, of course. "I felt good" would ring hollow. — Brian MacPherson (@brianmacp) May 25, 2017

The rehab start was supposed to be Price’s last with Pawtucket before returning to Boston sometime next week. But his struggles are certainly going to raise questions about whether he’s ready – questions Price wasn’t willing to answer.

Red Sox manger John Farrell, however, was willing to answer questions about Price’s potential to return.

“There’s no announcement at this point. We’ve got to sit with him and talk about what’s best for him, best for us as we move forward,” said Farrell from Fenway Park on Wednesday.

This isn’t to say that Price needs to face the media. He doesn’t owe anyone quotes. In fact, it may behoove Price to spend much less time consuming media than he did last season, especially on Twitter.

But his decision to leave his rehab start without answering any questions will only raise more questions. In this particular case he was probably better off just answering some questions and getting it over with. But again, he didn’t have to answer for anything if he didn’t want to.

Still, as MassLive’s Christopher Smith reported, PawSox manager Kevin Boles said Price felt “good” and “upbeat” after the outing. So why couldn’t Price just go say that himself? Is he that scared of facing the media?

Answering questions after a bad start has rarely been as big a deal for pitchers as it has been for Price. The fact is, the media is not a big deal – and that’s precisely why Price will only look weaker for avoiding it.

Ultimately, Price just needs to worry about himself and pitch. If he’s avoiding all media, including social media, that could benefit him. If he pitches better, reporters will get off his back.

But as long as he struggles, he’s going to face questions. And the more he avoids answering them, the more they will pile on.

Matt Dolloff is a writer/producer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.