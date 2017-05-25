Caroline Kennedy Says She’s Missed JFK Every Day Of Her Life

Caroline Kennedy Says She's Missed JFK Every Day Of Her LifeCaroline Kennedy speaks about her father in a new video released by the JFK Library in Boston.

Salmonella Investigation Closes Cafe Med, Back Bay SandwichTwo Boston restaurants have been closed after the city's health inspectional department said nine people were sickened with salmonella at both locations.

Boston Children's Hospital Doubling Number Of Therapy DogsThanks to a grant from PetSmart charities for $360,300, the hospital will double the number of therapy dogs from 17 to 34.

Aaron Hernandez Brother Releases Cryptic Statement About 'Aaron's Truth'The older brother of Aaron Hernandez is thanking the people who supported him and his mother after the ex-NFL star's suicide. He also referred to a story he said Aaron wanted them to "share with the world."