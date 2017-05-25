Caroline Kennedy Says She’s Missed JFK Every Day Of Her Life

May 25, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: Caroline Kennedy, JFK

BOSTON (AP) — President John F. Kennedy’s daughter reminisces about her father in a new video released ahead of what would have been his 100th birthday.

Speaking about her father in the video released by the JFK Library in Boston, Caroline Kennedy says she has “thought about him and missed him every day” of her life.

She also recalls memories of her father, including hiding under his desk in the oval office and sailing on the family yacht.

jfkwhp st c281 16 63 Caroline Kennedy Says Shes Missed JFK Every Day Of Her Life

President John F. Kennedy sits with his daughter, Caroline Kennedy, aboard the presidential yacht, the “Honey Fitz,” off the coast of Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. (Credit: Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston)

Caroline Kennedy’s children, Tatiana, Rose and Jack Kennedy Schlossberg also shared their thoughts in the video.

President Kennedy was assassinated just before Caroline Kennedy’s 6th birthday in Nov. 1963.

The 100th anniversary of his birth is Monday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. John Preston says:
    May 25, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    She is no different than other people who miss their parents or loved one and think of them daily. Anything to get press.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch