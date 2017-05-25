Aly Raisman Accuses TSA Agent Of Making ‘Rude’ And ‘Sexist’ Comments

BOSTON (CBS) – In a series of tweets, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman accused a TSA agent of making “rude” and “sexist” comments about her appearance.

The Needham native said that that after a female TSA agent asked if she was a gymnast and said she recognized her by her biceps, a male agent said “I don’t see any muscles” and continued to stare at her.

Raisman called the comments “rude and uncomfortable.”

If u are a man who can't compliment a girls 💪🏻 you are sexist. Get over yourself. Are u kidding me? It's 2017. When will this change? — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

“I am so sick of this judgmental generation,” Raisman tweeted.

In her final tweet about the incident, Raisman said the man was staring at her and shaking his head because “I didn’t look ‘strong enough’ to him? Not cool.”

It is not clear what airport Raisman was at. TSA released a statement, saying it has reached out to the gymnast for more information.

“We conduct screening at security checkpoints when departing from a U.S. or U.S territory airport, and it appears that Ms. Raisman was traveling from a foreign airport,” the statement said. “We have reached out to Ms. Raisman via Twitter, requesting more details of her experience. If the incident occurred at any of our security checkpoints in the U.S, we look forward to hearing from her to look into this further.”