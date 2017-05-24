Sam Travis Will Likely Make His Major League Debut Wednesday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — Sam Travis was getting ready to call it a night on Monday evening when his phone rang.

After that call, the Red Sox’ No. 3 prospect had a tough time sleeping. You can’t really blame him though, as the voice on the other end told him he was heading to the Major Leagues.

“It was a surreal feeling, something you’ve been working for your whole life. Something pretty amazing that I can’t put into words,” Travis told reporters in the Boston clubhouse on Tuesday regarding his call-up. “I called my mom and gave her the news. She didn’t really believe it at first, but she was excited.”

Travis’ family was at Boston’s 11-6 win on Tuesday night, and they should get a chance to see him in action on Wednesday. Boston manager John Farrell said Tuesday that the 23-year-old will likely see most of the action against left-handers, and with southpaw Martin Perez on the bump for the Rangers on Wednesday night, it’s very likely Travis will make his big league debut.

The first baseman brings some impressive Triple-A stats to the Boston lineup, hitting .286/.353/.452 with four home runs and 14 RBIs over 33 games with the PawSox this season. His numbers were even more impressive against fellow lefties with a .414 average and a pair of homers.

Travis said he won’t let the moment get too big for him in the majors, and is going to keep things simple when he steps in the batter’s box.

“You just have to focus on winning and do what you can; stick to your approach and stick to your plan. Do what you do and don’t try to do anything more,” he said. “I like to think I can hit, but whatever the team needs to win. When my name gets called upon, I’m going to do what I can.”

In 80 games at the Triple-A level, Travis hit .278 with 26 homers, 67 doubles and 165 RBIs. He was a second-round pick (67th overall) by Boston in the 2014 MLB Draft.