Woman Claiming To Be Partially Blind Pulls Knife On Friendly’s Waitress

QUINCY (CBS) – Police are looking for a woman who they say robbed a Friendly’s waitress at knifepoint on Sunday night in Quincy.

She’s reported to have entered the Hancock Street restaurant at about 8 p.m., and asked a waitress to lead her to the bathroom because she was partially blind.

“As they reached the bathroom door, the suspect pulled out a black knife and demanded the victim’s money,” police said. “After handing the money to the suspect, the victim walked towards the front door as the suspect followed her.”

The woman then left the Friendly’s on foot, heading south on Hancock Street. Witnesses told police it appeared she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

She’s described as a white female with a medium build and dark hair. At the time of the incident she was wearing black pants, a black jacket and a pink T-shirt underneath.

Anyone who may know the woman can call Quincy police at 617-745-5767.

“We are working with local law enforcement and due to the ongoing investigation we cannot comment any further,” Friendly’s said in a statement.