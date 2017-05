DA: Accused Romantic Scammer Conned More Women While Out On BailProsecutors say a man already facing a 45-count indictment for allegedly using romantic relationships to con women out of hundreds thousands of dollars scammed two more women while he was out on bail.

Police: Thief Stole Woman's Purse As She Was Cleaning Husband's GravePolice arrested a man after they said he stole an 80-year-old woman's purse as she was cleaning up her husband's grave site Tuesday morning.

Coast Guard Search Ends After 'Cries For Help' Turn Out To Be Something ElseThe Coast Guard has called off a search for a possible missing person off Salisbury and Newburyport after what now appears to be a misunderstanding.

Graco Recall: 25,000 Car Seats Recalled Over Safety RiskGraco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.