Keller @ Large: Watch The Money

BOSTON (CBS) – Do you really want to know what’s going on with our politicians at the local and national level?
Watch the money.
It’s budget season both here and in Washington, and the documents they’re putting out tell us plenty about the priorities and values of the men and women proposing them and criticizing them.
Watch the money.
The Republicans controlling Congress and the White House are proposing deep cuts in social programs that benefit the poor and working-class people at the margins, big increases in defense spending, all structured to accommodate the huge tax cuts they want. It’s interesting how the party of smaller, less-intrusive government has such consummate faith in big government’s ability to shrink the safety net without creating huge holes in it, and to manage a trickle-down economy so that actual wealth is created for the 99-percent.
The Democrats in charge of Beacon Hill have, with the cooperation of the Republican governor, continued to ratchet up spending despite all sorts of warning signs about economic growth. And yet even here, all sorts of what you’d think of as top priorities, like decent wages for caregivers to the vulnerable and adequate funding for essential public transportation, struggle to get proper funding.
Luckily, there is enough loose cash for fat raises for the insiders.
Like I said, watch the money.
It will tell you all you need to know about who they really are and what they’re really thinking.
But be careful. You may not like what you see.
Listen to Jon’s commentary:
One Comment
Your premise may be flawed, Jon.
Do the extensive safety net entitlements offered here, or anywhere, for that matter, bring anything other then short-term improvements in the lives of those receiving the benefits?
It has been demonstrated over the past fifty years and in nations like Spain and Greece, and to a slightly lesser extent Italy, and cradle-to-grave “entitlement” under the Soviet bloc countries, that the model doesn’t benefit long-term and is fiscally unsustainable. Fance has extensive “safety-net” provisions, but be well assured, The French are not comfortable with the levels of taxation required to sustain them
Germany, and the Nordic countries, you say have got working models?
Well, yes you are right. The Nordic countries have a far lower population base on which to operate with a literacy rate that is amongst the highest in the world a good industrial base. Germany is another with one of the highest education rates,, but it has the strongest industrial base in Europe and employees and their unions that understand that a manufacturer who can keep the doors open is far better than one that cannot.
YOUR model, Jon, has seen manufacturing jobs terminated in many states in the union, and “the Rust Belt” is rusting for just that reason.
Isn’t it time for common sense to rule and begin to trim those programs that are naught but handouts and begin to work on creating programs that might actually do some long-term good?
I think so. And so, too, it would seem given the results of state and federal elections over the past eight years where the power to rule has been drained from the liberal to point of irrelevance.
Haven’t you yet understood what that dynamic is saying to you?