Phantom Gourmet: Great 8 Places For Pasta

Fettucini, Ziti, Ravioli and more. Nothing beats a nice bowl of pasta. These are 8 Greatest places where Phantom says you can really use your noodle.

Capo

South Boston

Capo in South Boston is a massive space that’s full of the flavors of Italy and the energy of Southie, all under one roof. Everything is made onsite, especially the pasta. You’ll find delicious dishes like the rigatoni loaded up with meaty Bolognese, and the simple but satisfying Spaghetti Pomodoro.

Il Casale

Lexington, Belmont

Il Casale in Lexington and Belmont is the brainchild of Chef Dante de Magistris, whose cuisine comes from the Italian region of Campana, where his family is from. The pasta here is always perfect, particularly the lasagna layered with mozzarella, bechemel and Parmigiano Reggiano, and then topped with a light meat sauce.

Trattoria Zooma

Providence, RI

Nothing beats having some great Italian food on Federal Hill in Providence, and at Trattoria Zooma, you can see the cooks cutting fresh pasta right in the window, so you know they’re serious about what they’re serving.

Noodles & Company

Various locations

With a name like Noodles & Company, you can be sure this fast casual chain has plenty of pasta on the menu. With several locations throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire, they offers a wide variety, whether you prefer egg noodles, rice noodles, or whatever kind of noodles. The flavors are inspired from all over the globe, including Steak Stroganoff, traditional Pad Thai, and good ol’ Spaghetti and Meatballs.

Osteria Nino

Burlington

Osteria Nino at the Third Avenue Shopping Plaza in Burlington is a big bustling space, serving food that will make you feel like you just landed in Rome. While there’s plenty of pasta to try, the top dish you need to know about is the Cacio e Pepe, housemade tonarelli pasta with pecorino cheese and fresh cracked black pepper.

Antique Table

Swampscott, Winthrop

With locations in Swampscott and Winthrop, Antique Table is an inviting spot decked out with stained glass and old pictures that will make you feel like you’re in someone’s home. You’ll feel even cozier if you order a comforting dish of their signature baked gnocchi.

Arturo’s Ristorante

Westboro

At Arturo’s Ristorante in Westboro, Chef-Owner Domenico Fabiano cooks the kind of Italian comfort food you instantly fall in love with, using classic family recipes. The pasta at Arturo’s does not disappoint, whether your order the thick cut pappardelle smothered with a hearty bolognese, or the ultra-fresh linguine topped with Mama’s Meatballs.

Basta

Cranston, RI

Basta in Cranston, Rhode Island is a massive restaurant that is a triple threat when it comes to the scene, the service, and the soul-satisfying Italian eats coming out of the kitchen. All of the pasta is made in house, so you can opt for piping hot potato gnocchi with a San Marzano marinara, or a beef Bolognese that can’t be beat.

