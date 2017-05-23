Keller @ Large: Own The Consequences Of Your Own Behavior

BOSTON (CBS) – Monica Lewinsky has an op-ed piece in the New York Times about the late Roger Ailes, the Fox News founder who died last week, and it makes a telling point, however unintentionally.
For those who don’t remember, Lewinsky was a 22-year-old intern at the White House who became involved in an inappropriate relationship with the President of the United States at the time, Bill Clinton.
In her article, she claims her scandal made Ailes and Fox News, that they and other news media outlets “mercilessly” picked apart “my character, my looks and my life,” ushering in an era of “cyberbullying.”
And she hopes her article will be “an obituary for the culture [Ailes] purveyed.”
Ms. Lewinsky is right about the gratuitous cruelty of tabloid culture, the eagerness of too many media decision-makers to sacrifice humanity and decency to the pursuit of ratings, and the unfairness of how she was treated.
But there’s one point she doesn’t take – the one about her own personal responsibility for her predicament.
No one disputes that she went out of her way to seduce Clinton, which absolves him of nothing, but also indicts her.
Her lawyers enthusiastically fed the media beast once the scandal broke.
And there’s no place on earth where the details of her relationship with Clinton wouldn’t be a news story.
On that level, Lewinsky fails to own the consequences of her own behavior, just as Clinton and Ailes did.
If everyone took their personal debt to decency more seriously, the world might be a better place, and Monica Lewinsky might today be known for something other than her terrible judgement.
One Comment
Did you get anything on your shirt while you were spewing out that little screed?
And do you really think that being vulgar makes your comments more effective?
Keep it clean…The is Jon’s space, not yours.
Lewinski made herself look like a tart.. The fact that the Presidents of the United States playing around with interns merely proves the point of Trump’s disgusting remarks.
Complaining about Fox News, and singling them out and criticizing them is a farce, The press is free in this nation by Constitutional protection. If Lewinski thought that Fox was being unfair, she easily could have sued them for libel…not that the case wouldn’t have gotten summarily dismissed…
And for the other complainers about Fox news, where are the complaints about the NY Times, the Washington Post, MSNBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, and a host of other media outlets.
The Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center’s report on the media’s approach in the first 100 days displays a stunning tilt to the coverage with CNN’s coverage achieving 91% negatives, and the others showing a distinct majority of the same disparaging presentation.
The failure to complain is a clears statement as to the hypocrisy that exists on the left, hypocrisy to the point of being destructive.
Is THAT good journalism? Is that intellectual integrity?
Or is it all patently political?