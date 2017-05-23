Celtics-Cavs Odds: Boston Enters Game 4 As Huge Underdogs Again

BOSTON (CBS) — If you were wondering whether the Celtics’ shocking win over the Cavaliers in Game 3 would affect their odds of winning Game 4, the answer is … not much at all.

The betting odds are in for the Celtics and Cavaliers as they get ready for Game 4 on Tuesday night in Cleveland. The Celtics open as 15-point underdogs, with the spread set at 15.5 on Bovada. They were 16-point underdogs in Game 3, which they won by three points.

The Celtics were four-point underdogs at home in Game 1 and five-point underdogs in Game 2. They lost the first two games by a combined 57 points.

The Celtics have won their last two road games as underdogs of more than seven points. They beat the Warriors 99-86 on the road in Golden State on March 8, when they entered as 7.5-point underdogs. They are 10-10 in their last 20 road games overall.

The money line for the Celtics against the Cavs in Game 4 is set at +1200, meaning that a $100 bet on the Celtics would win you $1,200. The Cavs are at -2400, meaning you’d need to bet $2400 on the Cavs to win $100.

All online betting sites feature point spreads ranging from 14.5-15.5 points, according to Odds Shark. The average predicted score is 123-95 in favor of the Cavs.

Bovada includes many other potential bets for Celtics-Cavs Game 4, including over/unders. The current over/under for the Celtics’ point total is at 100.5, while the Cavs are set at 116.

The Cavs remain massive favorites to win the Eastern Conference Finals, with a staggering -10000 money line. The Celtics are at +1600.