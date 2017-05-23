CONCERT TERROR ATTACK: 22 Killed In Explosion At Ariana Grande Show In UK  | Watch CBS News Live

May 23, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, NBA, NBA Playoffs, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — If you were wondering whether the Celtics’ shocking win over the Cavaliers in Game 3 would affect their odds of winning Game 4, the answer is … not much at all.

The betting odds are in for the Celtics and Cavaliers as they get ready for Game 4 on Tuesday night in Cleveland. The Celtics open as 15-point underdogs, with the spread set at 15.5 on Bovada. They were 16-point underdogs in Game 3, which they won by three points.

The Celtics were four-point underdogs at home in Game 1 and five-point underdogs in Game 2. They lost the first two games by a combined 57 points.

dl lebron james vs al horford Celtics Cavs Odds: Boston Enters Game 4 As Huge Underdogs Again

Al Horford controls the ball against LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of Game Three of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Celtics have won their last two road games as underdogs of more than seven points. They beat the Warriors 99-86 on the road in Golden State on March 8, when they entered as 7.5-point underdogs. They are 10-10 in their last 20 road games overall.

The money line for the Celtics against the Cavs in Game 4 is set at +1200, meaning that a $100 bet on the Celtics would win you $1,200. The Cavs are at -2400, meaning you’d need to bet $2400 on the Cavs to win $100.

All online betting sites feature point spreads ranging from 14.5-15.5 points, according to Odds Shark. The average predicted score is 123-95 in favor of the Cavs.

Bovada includes many other potential bets for Celtics-Cavs Game 4, including over/unders. The current over/under for the Celtics’ point total is at 100.5, while the Cavs are set at 116.

The Cavs remain massive favorites to win the Eastern Conference Finals, with a staggering -10000 money line. The Celtics are at +1600.

