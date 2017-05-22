Police Searching For Driver Who Hit Boy In Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) – Police are looking for a hit and run driver who ran over a three-year-old boy’s leg in Worcester.
The accident happened Sunday night, just after 7:30 near 24 Bellevue Street.
Family members say they were having a cookout when a blue Mercury Marquis ran over the toddler’s legs.
The boy’s mom tried to stop the car, but the driver sped off. A family friend saw the whole thing happen.
“All I seen was the car coming and I feel like it wanted to stop but it ran over the kid, then he reversed, the leg was stuck,” said Destiny Santiago.
“Honestly why would you just run over, hurt a child, not see if the child is OK and just keep going?”
The child is expected to be OK, but police are looking for the driver of a 1994 blue Mercury Marquis with Massachusetts license plate 5NN 395.
