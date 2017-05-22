2 Women Struck By Van, Killed In Sandwich

SANDWICH (CBS) – Two women have died after they were struck by a minivan in a crosswalk in Sandwich.
The incident happened at about 1:30 at the intersection of Route 6A and Merchants Road. Both of the women went into cardiac arrest and were taken to Cape Cod Hospital where they later died.
One of the women was 88-years-old and the other was 70.
The driver of the car was also taken to Cape Cod Hospital. The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.
None of the names of the people involved are being released at this time.
Route 6 has been reopened.
The crash is still under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.
One Comment
What if there was a way these drivers could start the braking ¾ of a second sooner and stop 30 – 40 feet shorter. There is. Sad that those in charge of driver legislation and training refuse to teach student drivers the safer left foot braking method and ban driving instructors from teaching the very complicated and difficult to maintain especially for older drivers, inefficient(poor stopping distance) and dangerous (right foot pedal errors) right foot braking on automatic cars. See DOT HS 811 597 and 812 058. Score to date 30,000 – 150,000 dead, millions injured, and billions in costs. The price men are apparently willing to pay to maintain their systemic belief in right foot braking on automatic cars even though they have zero scientific justification. As one transportation “expert” said “That’s the way it’s always been taught”!
This is not about who has the safer braking method but rather why they refuse to scientifically compare the two methods!