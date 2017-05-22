Twitter Explodes Over Marcus Smart’s Epic Game 3 Performance

BOSTON (CBS) — Avery Bradley may have hit the final dagger against the Cavaliers, but Marcus Smart’s superlative effort in the Celtics’ upset win in Game 3 should not go unnoticed. In a game where the C’s had to play without Isaiah Thomas, by far their best scorer, Smart took the offensive mantle and delivered big-time.

Smart finished with 27 points on 8-for-14 shooting, and was especially deadly from three-point range, shooting 7-for-10 from downtown. He added five rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block, leading all Celtics starters with a plus-8 differential.

The Celtics needed a big-time game from someone in order to have a chance of winning even one game in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavs, especially with Isaiah on the shelf for the rest of the playoffs. Smart certainly stepped up in that regard.

Twitter took notice of Smart’s dominant effort in Game 3 as the Celtics’ second-half comeback was unfolding. Here are the best reactions to the guard’s explosive performance:

oh, I guess it is a Marcus Smart game win or lose, that's always fun — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) May 22, 2017

Marcus Smart right now: pic.twitter.com/foeNe7nqkQ — The Celtics on CSN (@CelticsCSN) May 22, 2017

This game is a reminder to teams–Boston, and potential trade partners–that Marcus Smart has a lot of potential as a full-time point guard. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) May 22, 2017

Marcus Smart just tied the game with a transition, crossover, pull-up 3. This is real life tonight. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) May 22, 2017

Marcus Smart podium game — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 22, 2017

Marcus Smart looking like Reggie Miller out there — Mike Loyko (@NEPD_Loyko) May 22, 2017

Marcus Smart > Steph Curry. — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) May 22, 2017

Marcus Smart saved the NBA Playoffs — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) May 22, 2017

Marcus Smart nutting up. Quit on the Celtics if you must but they haven't quit on you. — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) May 22, 2017

Marcus Smart when he sees Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/a1nPHr0ZHM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 22, 2017

Look at Marcus Smart playing likes he's ready to steal some other team money pic.twitter.com/DR0FACxY0E — Lip Gallagher🤷🏾‍♂️ (@CalledMe_Buskey) May 22, 2017

Smart checked in on Twitter himself after the game when he thanked Travis Ford, his former coach at Oklahoma State, for the kind words:

Smart lauded the effort of the entire Celtics team in out-working the healthier, better-rested, and more talented Cavs when he spoke to NBA.com while walking off the court.

“We’ve been trying to be that team that when teams play us, they know they’re going to have to work for everything,” said Smart. “[In Game 3] we came out and we did that.”

Smart and the Celtics may not ultimately prevail in the series, but to hand the Cavs their first loss of the postseason without Isaiah was a big achievement in itself.