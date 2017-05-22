Boston Police Increase Patrols After UK ‘Terrorist Incident’

BOSTON (CBS) – Police in Boston have increased patrols at concert venues around the city after an apparent terror attack in Manchester, England.

Police say 22 people have been confirmed dead with 59 others injured following an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

CBS News says the attack was conducted by a suicide bomber, according to two U.S. law enforcement officials.

The Boston Police Department says they are closely monitoring the situation with local, state and federal law enforcement partners, but there are no specific threats to the city.

#Sources: #police believe suicide bomber entered vestibule when doors opened for exiting #ArianaGrandeconcert goers & detonated bomb #WBZ — Cheryl Fiandaca (@CherylFiandaca) May 23, 2017

“BPD has increased patrols at concert venues in and around the city and is asking community members to exercise added levels of vigilance while the cause of the explosion is being investigated,” the department said.

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena @CCIanHopkins pic.twitter.com/LDG1wgX2sT — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Law enforcement officials in England say they are treating it as a “terrorist incident.”