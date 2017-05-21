Inspiring Young Cancer Survivors Partake In Westwood’s PMC Kids Ride

WESTWOOD (CBS) — Many participants of the Westwood mini Pan-Mass Challenge had a personal reason for riding — they, or a loved one, have battled against cancer.

“Today is all about people riding for people to earn money for people with cancer,” explained Allisa Freiberger, a young cancer survivor.

Allisa is also a pedal partner to help provide inspiration for an adult Pan-Mass Challenge team that will bike the event in August.

Courses for Westwood’s 10th PMC Kids Ride on Sunday varied in length from one mile to ten miles.

Andrea Kelly has organized the event two years in a row. Her 12-year-old daughter, Alexa, battled leukemia seven years ago.

“It’s always tough a little back, it brings you back a little bit, I feel this is a way to give back with everything that happened with her,” she said.

Cancer-free, Alexa biked the ten-mile route and hopes to work her way to the PMC 200 mile ride.

‘Alexa’s Obstacle Course’ is also a stable at the event.

The Westwood event raised around $50,000. PMC Kids Rides can be found all over the state.

Allisa added, “Every year there are a lot of people and it’s kind of nice to see all the people.”