Sale Extends Double-Digit Stikeout Streak, But Red Sox Fall To A’s In 10 Innings

By The Sports Xchange | Box Score

OAKLAND, Calif. — Mark Canha led off the 10th inning with a walk-off home run off Heath Hembree, lifting the Oakland Athletics to a 3-2 victory against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night at the Oakland Coliseum.

Canha went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple, double and two RBIs. He lined Hembree’s 2-0 pitch over the left-field fence for his second career walk-off RBI and first career walk-off home run.

The A’s nearly won it in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs and none on when Ryon Healy sent a deep drive to center off reliever Boston closer Craig Kimbrel, but center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. made a leaping catch at the wall, robbing Healy of a walk-off homer.

Ryan Dull (2-2), who pitched a scoreless 10th inning, earned the win. Hembree (0-2) took the loss.

Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale allowed two runs on seven hits over seven innings, struck out 10 and walked none in a no-decision. He extended his streak of double-digit strikeouts to eight straight appearances, equaling the major league record he shares with Pedro Martinez. Sale first accomplished the feat in 2015 with the White Sox.

Martinez had 10 straight starts with double-digit strikeouts — his final eight in 1999 and first two in 2000 — but finished the 1999 season with a one-inning relief appearance.

A’s right-hander Kendall Graveman allowed two runs on six hits over six innings in his third straight no-decision. He struck out five and walked three. Graveman won his first two starts this season but has gone 0-2 with four no-decisions in his past six.

After Graveman exited, Ryan Madson, Liam Hendriks, Santiago Casilla and Dull combined to blank the Red Sox over the next four innings.

The walk-off win was Oakland’s fourth of the season.

Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning for the Red Sox.

The A’s trailed 2-1 through five innings but pulled even with a run in the sixth. Rajai Davis hit a leadoff single, moved to second on Jed Lowrie’s one-out single and scored when Khris Davis doubled off the left-center wall. Sale struck out Trevor Plouffe and Healy, escaping further damage.

Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon singled with one out in the ninth off Casilla and was replaced by pinch runner Christian Vazquez. Pinch hitter Josh Rutledge moved Vazquez to third with a soft single, but Mookie Betts lined out to third and Dustin Pedroia hit into a fielder’s choice.

Moreland gave Boston a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning when he launched Graveman’s 3-2 pitch far over the right-field fence with two outs for his fourth home run. Andrew Bogaerts was aboard after a leadoff double.

Moreland homered against the A’s for the 18th time in his career and 13th time at the Coliseum. The homer was his fourth of the season and second in two games against Oakland.

The A’s cut the Red Sox’s lead to 2-1 in the fifth when Healy hit a one-out single and Canha followed with an opposite-field triple down the right-field line. Sale retired the next two A’s in order, ending the inning.

NOTES: The Red Sox optioned LHP Robbie Ross Jr. to Triple-A Pawtucket and recalled RHP Noe Ramirez. … A’s 1B Yonder Alonso (sore left knee) missed his second straight game but took batting practice in the cage. A’s manager Bob Melvin said there’s a chance Alonso could play this weekend. … A’s SS Marcus Semien (broken bone, right wrist) had the cast removed from his wrist, which was surgically repaired. Semien said a CT scan showed the bone “healed really well, and it’s time to start moving it.” He is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list on June 14. … Red Sox LHP David Price (left elbow strain) made his first rehab start for Pawtucket and gave up three runs on five hits over two innings. He struck out four, walked one and threw 65 pitches. … Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval began a rehab stint with Pawtucket and went 0-for-3 as the designated hitter. … A’s RHP John Axford (strained right shoulder) will be activated from the disabled list on Saturday or Sunday, A’s manager Bob Melvin said.