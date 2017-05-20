Cocaine, Assault Weapons Found In Car After Driver Flees Crash

LUNENBURG (CBS) – A driver who allegedly fled the scene of a Lunenburg crash was arrested after police found drugs and multiple assault weapons in his car.
Townsend Police asked Lunenburg officers to help stop a driver wanted following a crash.
The 31-year-old driver from Littleton, whose name was not released, was stopped a short time later near the intersection of Massachusetts Ave. and Electric Ave. in Lunenburg.
An officer said there was crack cocaine “in plain view” inside the vehicle.
After arresting the driver, police found seven assault weapons with high capacity magazines, more narcotics, and a large amount of cash.
The driver is being held on $10,000 cash bail following his arrest.
