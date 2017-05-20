WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Cocaine, Assault Weapons Found In Car After Driver Flees Crash

May 20, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Drug Arrest

LUNENBURG (CBS) – A driver who allegedly fled the scene of a Lunenburg crash was arrested after police found drugs and multiple assault weapons in his car.

Townsend Police asked Lunenburg officers to help stop a driver wanted following a crash.

The 31-year-old driver from Littleton, whose name was not released, was stopped a short time later near the intersection of Massachusetts Ave. and Electric Ave. in Lunenburg.

lunenburg Cocaine, Assault Weapons Found In Car After Driver Flees Crash

Lunenburg Police arrested a Littleton man who had drugs and seven assault rifles in his car. (Image Credit: Lunenburg Police)

An officer said there was crack cocaine “in plain view” inside the vehicle.

After arresting the driver, police found seven assault weapons with high capacity magazines, more narcotics, and a large amount of cash.

The driver is being held on $10,000 cash bail following his arrest.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Mitchell Hedberg says:
    May 20, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Don’t you feel so much safer knowing Trump wants to let even Felons buy as many guns like that as they want?

