Boston Area’s Best Mini Golf Courses

Miniature golf is the perfect summer outing for putters of all ages. There are plenty of great courses within a short drive of Boston if you’re looking for a way to enjoy the warm New England weather with the kids, or with friends. Here are five mini golf courses in the Boston area.



Crystal Caves Auburn

790 Southbridge Street

Auburn, Massachusetts

(508) 832-0797

http://www.crystalcaves.com/ 790 Southbridge StreetAuburn, Massachusetts(508) 832-0797 This 18-hole course includes water hazards, “sand” traps and other features that can change this from a Par 42 to a Par 53 depending on the day. It’s made for all ages, and is handicap accessible with the exception of one hole. The cost of 18 holes at Crystal Caves is $10, though a round of golf can be paired with other packages for batting cages, food, or other activities.



Kimball Farm

400 Littleton Road

Westford, MA 01886

(978) 486-3891

https://kimballfarm.com/ 400 Littleton RoadWestford, MA 01886(978) 486-3891 With locations in Carlisle, Westford, Lancaster and Jaffrey, N.H., Kimball Farm offers several venues for family fun. The Westford location features two 18-hole mini golf courses. Throughout the courses are waterfalls, drawbridges and other scenery. After a round of mini golf you can grab ice cream, hit the bumper boats or play in the arcade. All four Kimball Farm locations feature ice cream and other activities.



Miniature Golf on the Village Green

315 Worcester St.

Natick, MA 01760

(508) 653-4671

http://www.gamesandgolf.com 315 Worcester St.Natick, MA 01760(508) 653-4671 This Natick course features a patriotic theme with miniature historical buildings, statues and replicas of colonial figures. Cobblestone paths lead to the greens, which are lit for nighttime play. Adults can play for $8, while children 12 and under play for $6 each. There are also group rates depending how many people are playing.



Family Funway

2 Washington St,

Foxboro, Massachusetts

(508) 668-4441

http://www.familyfunway.com/ 2 Washington St,Foxboro, Massachusetts(508) 668-4441 Just down the street from Gillette Stadium, Family Funway offers batting cages, a bungee jump, go-karts and of course miniature golf. Family Funway is open just on weekends during the spring, but once the weather begins to warm up in June, hours expand throughout the week. A round of golf costs $7.95 for adults and $6.95.