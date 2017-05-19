Boston Area’s Best Mini Golf Courses

May 19, 2017 6:00 AM
Miniature golf is the perfect summer outing for putters of all ages. There are plenty of great courses within a short drive of Boston if you’re looking for a way to enjoy the warm New England weather with the kids, or with friends. Here are five mini golf courses in the Boston area.
Auburn Mini Golf, Miniature Golf, Mini Golf

(Photo Credit: Crystal Caves Family Entertainment)


Crystal Caves Auburn
790 Southbridge Street
Auburn, Massachusetts
(508) 832-0797
http://www.crystalcaves.com/

This 18-hole course includes water hazards, “sand” traps and other features that can change this from a Par 42 to a Par 53 depending on the day. It’s made for all ages, and is handicap accessible with the exception of one hole. The cost of 18 holes at Crystal Caves is $10, though a round of golf can be paired with other packages for batting cages, food, or other activities.

Mini Golf, Kimball Farm

(Photo Credit: Kimball Farm)


Kimball Farm
400 Littleton Road
Westford, MA 01886
(978) 486-3891
https://kimballfarm.com/

With locations in Carlisle, Westford, Lancaster and Jaffrey, N.H., Kimball Farm offers several venues for family fun. The Westford location features two 18-hole mini golf courses. Throughout the courses are waterfalls, drawbridges and other scenery. After a round of mini golf you can grab ice cream, hit the bumper boats or play in the arcade. All four Kimball Farm locations feature ice cream and other activities.

Mini Golf, Natick Mini Golf, Miniature Golf On The Village Green

(Photo Credit: Miniature Golf On The Village Green)


Miniature Golf on the Village Green
315 Worcester St.
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4671
http://www.gamesandgolf.com

This Natick course features a patriotic theme with miniature historical buildings, statues and replicas of colonial figures. Cobblestone paths lead to the greens, which are lit for nighttime play. Adults can play for $8, while children 12 and under play for $6 each. There are also group rates depending how many people are playing.

Family Funway, Mini Golf, Foxboro Mini Golf

(Photo Credit: Family Funway)


Family Funway
2 Washington St,
Foxboro, Massachusetts
(508) 668-4441
http://www.familyfunway.com/

Just down the street from Gillette Stadium, Family Funway offers batting cages, a bungee jump, go-karts and of course miniature golf. Family Funway is open just on weekends during the spring, but once the weather begins to warm up in June, hours expand throughout the week. A round of golf costs $7.95 for adults and $6.95.

Castle Creek Adventure Land
100 Swampscott Road
Salem, MA 01970
(978) 825-9056
http://www.castlecreekadventureland.com

There’s plenty to see at Castle Creek Adventure Land, with waterfalls, fountains, a castle and a cave spread throughout the 18-hole course. Adults can play for $11 while children and senior citizens 65 and older receive a discounted rate of $9. The North Shore course is lit for nighttime play. Castle Creek offers a daily special of $20 for one go-kart ride, one round of mini golf and a regular ice cream.

