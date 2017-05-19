WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
8th Grader Hit By School Van, Seriously Hurt In Acton

May 19, 2017 1:12 PM
Filed Under: Acton

ACTON (CBS) – A middle school student was struck by a school van and seriously hurt in Acton Friday morning.

Police chief Richard Burrows said the girl, an eighth grader, was crossing Main Street at Hayward Road in the crosswalk when she was hit at 7:20 a.m.

acton2 8th Grader Hit By School Van, Seriously Hurt In Acton

A girl’s sneaker and a backpack were left at the scene after the crash. (WBZ-TV)

“I heard screams and there were a lot of screams and loud screams,” said Jon Chase, who lives nearby.  “It was very upsetting seeing someone lying in the street.  Lots of people were hugging and crying.”

“An incident of this nature is very traumatic, especially if it’s a child,” said Acton Police Lt. Doug Sturniolo.

The 14-year-old, who attends the RJ Grey Middle School, was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital on a Medflight rescue helicopter.

acton 8th Grader Hit By School Van, Seriously Hurt In Acton

The school van that police say struck the girl. (Photo credit: Nick Giovanni – WBZ-TV)

Police later said she is in serious, but stable condition.

The van driver, a 50-year-old woman, was “hysterical,” according to investigators, who described the scene as “chaotic.”  She was driving a Westford Public Schools van.

“One of our special education vans was unfortunately involved in the pedestrian accident this morning in Acton. The thoughts and prayers of our entire school system are with the student who was injured and her family. We are all hoping for a complete recovery,” Westford Superintendent Everett Olsen said in a statement.

acton4 8th Grader Hit By School Van, Seriously Hurt In Acton

The school crossing at Main Street at Hayward Road in Acton. (WBZ-TV)

New signs and flashing lights were installed at the crosswalk just a few weeks ago, because the area had become so dangerous.

“There have been multiple, multiple accidents, right here on this corner,” said Chase.

An accident reconstruction team remained at the scene for hours after the crash.  There’s still no word on a cause.

No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030's Doug Cope reports

Comments

One Comment

  De Robinson says:
    May 19, 2017 at 10:43 am

    I see the Boxborough and Acton Buses and Van Buses, drive fast all the time.
    Called the bus company and the school. They do nothing. I almost got hit by a AB one las week , he was barrelling around a corner on Davidson Road. I called the PD at one time, but unless they see it they can’t do anything.

    

