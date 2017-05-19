8th Grader Hit By School Van, Seriously Hurt In Acton

ACTON (CBS) – A middle school student was struck by a school van and seriously hurt in Acton Friday morning.

Police chief Richard Burrows said the girl, an eighth grader, was crossing Main Street at Hayward Road in the crosswalk when she was hit at 7:20 a.m.

“I heard screams and there were a lot of screams and loud screams,” said Jon Chase, who lives nearby. “It was very upsetting seeing someone lying in the street. Lots of people were hugging and crying.”

“An incident of this nature is very traumatic, especially if it’s a child,” said Acton Police Lt. Doug Sturniolo.

The 14-year-old, who attends the RJ Grey Middle School, was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital on a Medflight rescue helicopter.

Police later said she is in serious, but stable condition.

The van driver, a 50-year-old woman, was “hysterical,” according to investigators, who described the scene as “chaotic.” She was driving a Westford Public Schools van.

“One of our special education vans was unfortunately involved in the pedestrian accident this morning in Acton. The thoughts and prayers of our entire school system are with the student who was injured and her family. We are all hoping for a complete recovery,” Westford Superintendent Everett Olsen said in a statement.

New signs and flashing lights were installed at the crosswalk just a few weeks ago, because the area had become so dangerous.

“There have been multiple, multiple accidents, right here on this corner,” said Chase.

An accident reconstruction team remained at the scene for hours after the crash. There’s still no word on a cause.

The @MassStatePolice accident reconstruction team conducts a "skid test" on the van that hit an 8th grade girl in Acton this morning pic.twitter.com/nQmuGsU5ho — David Robichaud (@RobiWBZ) May 19, 2017

No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Doug Cope reports