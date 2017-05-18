Starbucks Is Testing Coffee Ice Cubes

BALTIMORE (CBS) – Imagine a future without watered-down iced coffee.
It might one day be a reality, as Starbucks is trying out coffee ice cubes. The ice cubes are made from actual Starbucks coffee, not plain water.
They’re only available in about 100 stores in St. Louis and Baltimore for the next eight weeks, CNBC reports.
A Starbucks spokesperson says they’ll get feedback from customers and employees before deciding whether to expand it nationwide.
The specialty ice cubes cost an extra 80 cents.
