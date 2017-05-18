Dunkin Donuts Drive-Thru Window Shot Over A Sandwich

May 18, 2017 8:47 PM By Katie Brace
Filed Under: Brockton, Dunkin' Donuts

BROCKTON (CBS) – A dispute over a sandwich at a Brockton Dunkin’ Donuts led to an argument and the shots.

A carload of teenagers Thursday drove up to the window in the drive-thru and argued about their order with a worker.

A manager was called, but tempers flared and the driver leaned out of the car and punched the manager in the face.

Then the driver took out a BB gun and shot two holes in the drive-thru glass.

No one was hurt by the shots, but some of the other customers were surprised.

“I thought it was gunshots,” a customer said. “And over a sandwich?”

Another customer said, “For it to happen in the first place, it’s just crazy.”

The manager who was punched in the face is resting at home.

The incident is under investigation.

  1. Mitchell Hedberg says:
    May 19, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Their food is disgusting, and so are these kids.

