Dunkin Donuts Drive-Thru Window Shot Over A Sandwich

BROCKTON (CBS) – A dispute over a sandwich at a Brockton Dunkin’ Donuts led to an argument and the shots.

A carload of teenagers Thursday drove up to the window in the drive-thru and argued about their order with a worker.

A manager was called, but tempers flared and the driver leaned out of the car and punched the manager in the face.

#brockton #dunkindonuts manager says teen got mad over sandwich shot bb's into drive thru windows #wbz pic.twitter.com/tMP87EYD09 — Katie Brace (@KatieBraceWBZ) May 18, 2017

Then the driver took out a BB gun and shot two holes in the drive-thru glass.

No one was hurt by the shots, but some of the other customers were surprised.

“I thought it was gunshots,” a customer said. “And over a sandwich?”

Another customer said, “For it to happen in the first place, it’s just crazy.”

The manager who was punched in the face is resting at home.

The incident is under investigation.