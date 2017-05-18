Deatrich Wise Following In Trey Flowers’ Shadow, Eager To ‘Show The World What I Can Do’

BOSTON (CBS) — The University of Arkansas is not exactly known as a factory for producing NFL players. So it’s only natural that new Patriots fourth-round pick Deatrich Wise is going to draw some comparisons to fellow Pats D-lineman Trey Flowers.

And the 22-year-old seems willing to welcome those comparisons.

“Very similar,” Wise said of his game and Flowers’ game. “We both have long arms, big, relentless players. He’s a little bit stronger than I am right now, but we have similarities in how we play.”

For Wise, watching his former teammate dominate the Super Bowl was quite the thrill — and that was before he knew they’d be teammates again in just a few short months.

“It was exciting, very exciting to watch him,” Wise said Thursday from Gillette Stadium. “I know he had battled an injury his first year but then his second year, he blew up definitely towards the end and definitely the biggest game of his career and the biggest game so far. Last season, he showed out, so it was awesome.”

Wise said that seeing that performance inspired him.

“Yes it does. I kind of say, ‘if he can do it, I can do it too’ type of thing,” Wise said.

And Wise has certainly taken advantage of having an ally in the building in Foxboro.

“It’s been awesome. Like I said in the past, he’s a big mentor,” Wise shared. “The advice he gives me is just to pretty much take one day at a time, don’t try to think ahead, just be in the now. And he’s been helping me out here and there with the plays or what I have to do, and it’s been great.

“I try to follow him a little bit, try not to be too close to him, but you know. Try to follow him and see what he does and see how he works and do the same.”

For his own game, Wise said he’ll be a versatile player along the line, which is a must for a Bill Belichick-coached player. While he’s learning terminology and the big picture scheme of the defense, he’s looking forward to seizing an opportunity on Sundays for the Pats.

“It’s great. Getting that fresh start, proving myself all over again,” Wise said. “So I’m very eager to go out there and show the world what I can do.”