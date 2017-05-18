Best Beaches In The Boston Area

May 18, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Boston's Best, Summer Activities, xxEat See Play
When the temperatures heat up and sunny days become the norm, it means it’s time to hit the beach. Whether you’re looking to take a dip in the Atlantic Ocean or simply soak in the summer rays, here are five great beaches in the Boston area.
constitution beach Best Beaches In The Boston Area

(Photo credit: Boston Harborwalk)


Constitution Beach
Boston, Massachusetts

Constitution Beach makes for a perfect day for the family. There’s a playground, tennis and handball courts, picnic tables and shelters where you can escape the summer sun in the shade. Lifeguards are on duty at the beach from June until Labor Day. Parking is available at Constitution Beach, which can also be accessed by public transportation. Take the Blue Line to the Orient Heights station and the beach is a short walk away.

spectacle island3 Best Beaches In The Boston Area

Spectacle Island. (Photo by Mary Blake – WBZ NewsRadio 1030)


Spectacle Island
Boston Harbor Islands

Only 20 minutes from the downtown area of Boston, Spectacle Island offers a wide variety of outdoor activities. There’s hiking, boating, and of course swimming. During the summer months the beach is supervised by lifeguards. The beach opened to the public in 2006. From Boston, take the Blue Line to the Aquarium stop, walk to the Columbus Park side of the Boston Marriott Long Wharf hotel and look for informational kiosks to grab a ferry ride.

carson beach Best Beaches In The Boston Area
Carson Beach
Day Boulevard, South Boston

South Boston’s Carson Beach is less than a mile from the JFK/UMass stop on the Red Line. Carson Beach, Pleasure Bay and the M Street Beach form three miles of park and beach land along the Dorchester Bay shoreline. A path along Carson Beach provides room for walking, biking or jogging from Castle Island to the Kennedy Library. The beach also features sand volleyball courts, a bocce court, restrooms and food vendors.

Wingaersheek Beach
Atlantic Avenue, Gloucester

On the North Shore, Wingaersheek Beach is a great family beach because of its still waters and low tide. A concession stand and restrooms provide convenience for beach-goers. Parking is available for $20 on weekdays, $25 on weekends, $15 after 3 p.m. and at no charge after 5 p.m.

Jenness Beach
Rye, New Hampshire

If you’re looking to get out of Boston for a day trip, Jenness State Beach in New Hampshire is a great option. Metered parking spaces are available, enforced from May 1 to October 1. Jenness Beach is just a short drive from the Hampton Beach strip, which features restaurants, shops, arcades, and of course sandy beaches.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch