Best Beaches In The Boston Area

Constitution Beach
Boston, Massachusetts
Constitution Beach makes for a perfect day for the family. There’s a playground, tennis and handball courts, picnic tables and shelters where you can escape the summer sun in the shade. Lifeguards are on duty at the beach from June until Labor Day. Parking is available at Constitution Beach, which can also be accessed by public transportation. Take the Blue Line to the Orient Heights station and the beach is a short walk away.
Spectacle Island
Boston Harbor Islands
Only 20 minutes from the downtown area of Boston, Spectacle Island offers a wide variety of outdoor activities. There’s hiking, boating, and of course swimming. During the summer months the beach is supervised by lifeguards. The beach opened to the public in 2006. From Boston, take the Blue Line to the Aquarium stop, walk to the Columbus Park side of the Boston Marriott Long Wharf hotel and look for informational kiosks to grab a ferry ride.
Carson Beach
Day Boulevard, South Boston
South Boston’s Carson Beach is less than a mile from the JFK/UMass stop on the Red Line. Carson Beach, Pleasure Bay and the M Street Beach form three miles of park and beach land along the Dorchester Bay shoreline. A path along Carson Beach provides room for walking, biking or jogging from Castle Island to the Kennedy Library. The beach also features sand volleyball courts, a bocce court, restrooms and food vendors.
Atlantic Avenue, Gloucester
On the North Shore, Wingaersheek Beach is a great family beach because of its still waters and low tide. A concession stand and restrooms provide convenience for beach-goers. Parking is available for $20 on weekdays, $25 on weekends, $15 after 3 p.m. and at no charge after 5 p.m.
Rye, New Hampshire
If you’re looking to get out of Boston for a day trip, Jenness State Beach in New Hampshire is a great option. Metered parking spaces are available, enforced from May 1 to October 1. Jenness Beach is just a short drive from the Hampton Beach strip, which features restaurants, shops, arcades, and of course sandy beaches.
