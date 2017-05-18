Best Beaches In The Boston Area

When the temperatures heat up and sunny days become the norm, it means it’s time to hit the beach. Whether you’re looking to take a dip in the Atlantic Ocean or simply soak in the summer rays, here are five great beaches in the Boston area.



Constitution Beach

Boston, Massachusetts Boston, Massachusetts Constitution Beach makes for a perfect day for the family. There’s a playground, tennis and handball courts, picnic tables and shelters where you can escape the summer sun in the shade. Lifeguards are on duty at the beach from June until Labor Day. Parking is available at Constitution Beach, which can also be accessed by public transportation. Take the Blue Line to the Orient Heights station and the beach is a short walk away.



Spectacle Island

Boston Harbor Islands Boston Harbor Islands Only 20 minutes from the downtown area of Boston, Spectacle Island offers a wide variety of outdoor activities. There’s hiking, boating, and of course swimming. During the summer months the beach is supervised by lifeguards. The beach opened to the public in 2006. From Boston, take the Blue Line to the Aquarium stop, walk to the Columbus Park side of the Boston Marriott Long Wharf hotel and look for informational kiosks to grab a ferry ride.



Carson Beach

Day Boulevard, South Boston Day Boulevard, South Boston South Boston’s Carson Beach is less than a mile from the JFK/UMass stop on the Red Line. Carson Beach, Pleasure Bay and the M Street Beach form three miles of park and beach land along the Dorchester Bay shoreline. A path along Carson Beach provides room for walking, biking or jogging from Castle Island to the Kennedy Library. The beach also features sand volleyball courts, a bocce court, restrooms and food vendors.

Wingaersheek Beach

Atlantic Avenue, Gloucester Atlantic Avenue, Gloucester On the North Shore, Wingaersheek Beach is a great family beach because of its still waters and low tide. A concession stand and restrooms provide convenience for beach-goers. Parking is available for $20 on weekdays, $25 on weekends, $15 after 3 p.m. and at no charge after 5 p.m.