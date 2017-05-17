WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Worcester Man Beaten And Robbed, Then Robbed Again By Passersby

May 17, 2017 3:16 PM
Filed Under: Worcester, Worcester Police

WORCESTER (CBS) – Police say a man was robbed on a Worcester street, then another group of people stole his keys while he laid on the ground unconscious.

The incident took place Monday around 11:20 p.m. on Mt. Pleasant Street.

Worcester Police say the 41-year-old man was unable to give a description of exactly what happened to him. He was brought to the hospital with a head injury.

Investigation showed that the man had been robbed while walking to his car. A person hit the man in the head from behind and took something from his pockets before running.

While the man was unconscious on the ground, a group of people began going through his clothes.

Police say the group took the man’s keys and used them to enter his car, which had been locked. They took several items out of the car before walking away while the man was still injured on the ground.

No arrests have been made.

