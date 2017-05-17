Wednesday’s Child: Desiree & Weylin

Desiree and Weylin are siblings of Caucasian and Hispanic descent. Desiree, 5, is energetic and full of life. Singing, dancing and playing with her dolls are her favorite activities. She has a great imagination, can be very silly and loves to talk, especially about family members and friends.

Because of toe walking, she wears leg braces during the day and is followed by the Shriner’s Hospital for this. She is in Kindergarten and has an Individualized Educational Plan (IEP) for speech improvement and for her developmental delays. She would do best with having her own bedroom.

Weylin, 2, is an active little boy who loves playing with his toys and interacting with others. He attended daycare and attaches well with his caregivers. His vocabulary is limited for his age and he started walking at age year and a half. He engages in Early Intervention services for his speech and his developmental delays.

Legally freed for adoption, Desiree and Weylin would do best in a home with at least one mother. Their worker is open to exploring families with no children or older children in the home.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-54-ADOPT (617-542-3678) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.