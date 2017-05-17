NightSide – Did The President Give Russia Classified Information?

BOSTON (CBS) – A Washington Post story that broke yesterday afternoon cited unnamed White House sources that claimed President Trump divulged classified information during the closed door meeting with Russian officials last week. General McMaster, President Trump’s National Security Advisor, spoke to reporters today and stated that the President did not do anything inappropriate during the conversation, and that any information that was shared was part of normal protocol. Is the media making a big deal out of this story because of an anti-Trump bias? Or do you find this exchange of information disturbing?

Originally broadcast May 16th, 2017.

