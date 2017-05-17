Woman Dies After Being Hit By Car In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A 31-year-old woman who was hit by a BMW while crossing Memorial Drive in Cambridge Sunday night has died.
Molly Doub was hit by a car on the westbound side of the road around 5 p.m.
The driver of the 2009 BMW M5 stopped at the scene. Police have not yet determined if charges will be filed against the driver, whose identity has not been released.
Doub was rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Sunday night in “extremely critical” condition but died overnight Wednesday.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash.