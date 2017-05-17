Car Slams Into NH Home Used To Run Petting Zoo

DERRY, N.H. (CBS) – Residents and animals escaped injury when a car slammed into the side of a New Hampshire home where a couple runs a mobile petting zoo.
Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, an Audi left the road, struck an embankment and hit a fence before going airborne and slamming into the side of a home on Kendall Pond Road in Derry.
The husband and wife who live at the home were inside at the time of the crash, and said it felt like a “freight train” had just gone through their yard.
Impact from the crash left a hole in a barn that is used to store supplies for the couple’s petting zoo. A section of a porch was also damaged.
Crews shored up the home with wooden frames before clearing the scene.
The driver of the Audi was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.