Car Slams Into NH Home Used To Run Petting Zoo

May 17, 2017 11:06 AM
Filed Under: car into home, derry nh

DERRY, N.H. (CBS) – Residents and animals escaped injury when a car slammed into the side of a New Hampshire home where a couple runs a mobile petting zoo.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, an Audi left the road, struck an embankment and hit a fence before going airborne and slamming into the side of a home on Kendall Pond Road in Derry.

The husband and wife who live at the home were inside at the time of the crash, and said it felt like a “freight train” had just gone through their yard.

No residents or animals were injured when a car slammed into a New Hampshire home and barn. (Image Credit: Derry Police)

Impact from the crash left a hole in a barn that is used to store supplies for the couple’s petting zoo. A section of a porch was also damaged.

Crews shored up the home with wooden frames before clearing the scene.

The driver of the Audi was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

