NightSide – Restoring Civility to Politics

BOSTON (CBS) – Most would agree that the 2016 election brought us one of the ugliest, nastiest campaigns this country has ever seen. With Democrats and Republicans so unwilling to work with each other, how can we expect anything to ever actually get done? Tonight, Dan is joined by two mayors from Maine that have pledged to work to bring civility back to politics. Augusta Mayor David Rollins and Bangor Mayor Joe Baldacci talk about why this is so important for our country moving forward.

Originally broadcast May 15th, 2017.