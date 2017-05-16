Honest Company Recalls Baby Wipes That Could Contain Mold

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CBS) – A popular baby wipe is being recalled over mold concerns.
The Honest Company says certain lots of its wipes have spots on them from the mold, but they shouldn’t be harmful.
“The aesthetics are unacceptable, and we believe any affected products are not likely to cause adverse health consequences,” Honest Company co-founder Christopher Gavigan said.
A search function on the Honest Company’s website allows customers to enter in the lot number of their wipes to see if it’s covered by the recall.
The wipes were sold as part of Honest Diaper Cakes, the Baby Basics Gift Set and the Baby Arrival Gift Set, Honest says.
Anyone who bought the recalled wipes can return them for a full refund.