Mookie Betts Named AL Player Of The Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Last week in the American League, nobody was better than Mookie Betts.
The Red Sox’ right fielder was named AL Player of the Week for his work against the Brewers and Rays.
Over six games, Betts batted .375, hitting three home runs and four doubles while driving in 11 runs. With five walks, Bett’s on-base percentage was at .483 for the week, with a 1.399 OPS.
The Red Sox, however, didn’t put Betts’ hot stretch to good use, as they went just 2-4 during the week.
Betts had previously been named AL Player of the Week in mid-June of 2015. Interestingly enough, he was never given the award in 2016, a season that ended with him finishing second in MVP voting.
He’s now batting .296 with six homers and a .901 OPS on the 2017 season.